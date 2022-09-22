What shareholders can do to beat the market with Aptiv PLC (APTV) stock

In the latest session, Aptiv PLC (NYSE: APTV) closed at 90.85 down -2.34% from its previous closing price of $93.03. In other words, the price has decreased by $-2.18 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1543612 shares were traded. APTV reached its highest trading level at $94.86 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $90.84.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Aptiv PLC’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.00 and its Current Ratio is at 2.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.80 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.79.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Piper Sandler on April 18, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Underweight and sets its target price to $90 from $177 previously.

On April 12, 2022, Wells Fargo Upgraded its rating to Equal Weight which previously was Underweight and also upped its target price recommendation from $108 to $112.

On April 11, 2022, Exane BNP Paribas started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $160.Exane BNP Paribas initiated its Outperform rating on April 11, 2022, with a $160 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 15 when CLARK KEVIN P sold 6,665 shares for $98.76 per share. The transaction valued at 658,263 led to the insider holds 605,892 shares of the business.

CLARK KEVIN P sold 6,665 shares of APTV for $646,710 on Sep 14. The Chairman and CEO now owns 612,557 shares after completing the transaction at $97.03 per share. On Sep 01, another insider, Massaro Joseph R, who serves as the CFO and SVP, Business Ops of the company, sold 1,900 shares for $91.87 each. As a result, the insider received 174,553 and left with 180,229 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Aptiv’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 218.39, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 17.51. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 21.84. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.59 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.04.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, APTV has reached a high of $180.81, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $84.14. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 98.50, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 116.53.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, APTV has traded an average of 1.87M shares per day and 1.83M over the past ten days. A total of 270.93M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 269.85M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 97.50% stake in the company. Shares short for APTV as of Jul 14, 2022 were 4.29M with a Short Ratio of 2.16, compared to 5.14M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.58% and a Short% of Float of 1.78%.

Dividends & Splits

The current Payout Ratio is 329.10% for APTV, which recently paid a dividend on Feb 18, 2020 with an ex-dividend date of Feb 03, 2020. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Dec 04, 2017 when the company split stock in a 1193:1000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 23 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.58 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.84 and a low estimate of $0.37, while EPS last year was $0.6. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.16, with high estimates of $1.41 and low estimates of $0.77.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.35 and $3.4 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.85. EPS for the following year is $5.72, with 27 analysts recommending between $7.81 and $4.19.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 20 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $4.09B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $4.31B to a low estimate of $3.88B. As of the current estimate, Aptiv PLC’s year-ago sales were $3.81B, an estimated increase of 7.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 18 analysts are estimating revenue of $4.58B, an increase of 30.80% over than the figure of $7.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $4.88B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $4.17B.

A total of 25 analysts have provided revenue estimates for APTV’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $18.18B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $17.24B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $17.75B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $15.62B, up 13.60% from the average estimate. Based on 25 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $20.5B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $21.83B and the low estimate is $18.73B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 15.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.