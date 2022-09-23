A glimpse at EVO Payments Inc.’s potential climb to old highs

As of close of business last night, EVO Payments Inc.’s stock clocked out at 33.21, down -0.12% from its previous closing price of $33.25. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.04 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1067999 shares were traded. EVOP reached its highest trading level at $33.30 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $33.19.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of EVOP’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.93 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 11.04. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Citigroup Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on January 26, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $26 to $28.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 20 when Wilson Darren sold 3,500 shares for $33.23 per share. The transaction valued at 116,305 led to the insider holds 54,441 shares of the business.

Wilson Darren sold 3,500 shares of EVOP for $117,075 on Aug 19. The PRESIDENT, INTERNATIONAL now owns 57,941 shares after completing the transaction at $33.45 per share. On Aug 01, another insider, Reidenbach Michael L, who serves as the EVP, CIO of the company, sold 42,000 shares for $33.03 each. As a result, the insider received 1,387,260 and left with 45,068 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, EVO’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 518.91, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 25.68. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 31.57. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.23.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, EVOP has reached a high of $33.86, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $20.07. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 31.63, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 25.48.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that EVOP traded 997.09K shares on average per day over the past three months and 997.51k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 47.86M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 46.42M. Shares short for EVOP as of Jul 14, 2022 were 1.3M with a Short Ratio of 1.81, compared to 1.23M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.71% and a Short% of Float of 3.20%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 8 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.27 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.31 and a low estimate of $0.25, while EPS last year was $0.21. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.32, with high estimates of $0.34 and low estimates of $0.29.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.25 and $1.06 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.13. EPS for the following year is $1.31, with 8 analysts recommending between $1.38 and $1.21.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 6 analysts expect revenue to total $138.15M. It ranges from a high estimate of $139.84M to a low estimate of $135.98M. As of the current estimate, EVO Payments Inc.’s year-ago sales were $122.23M, an estimated increase of 13.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $145.89M, an increase of 8.00% less than the figure of $13.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $151.9M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $137M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for EVOP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $568.1M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $539M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $556.98M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $496.64M, up 12.10% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $624.53M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $649.74M and the low estimate is $588M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 12.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.