An investigation into Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)’s technical aspects

The price of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) closed at 310.87 in the last session, up 4.85% from day before closing price of $296.48. In other words, the price has increased by $+14.39 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5884770 shares were traded. LLY reached its highest trading level at $312.61 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $299.96.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at LLY’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 108.14 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 121.77. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.97 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.72.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, UBS on September 22, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $363 from $335 previously.

On May 23, 2022, SVB Leerink started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $341.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 01 when Zakrowski Donald A sold 1,000 shares for $301.00 per share. The transaction valued at 301,000 led to the insider holds 5,274 shares of the business.

TAI JACKSON P bought 656 shares of LLY for $199,549 on Aug 12. The Director now owns 62,857 shares after completing the transaction at $304.19 per share. On Aug 10, another insider, Weems Alonzo, who serves as the SVP, ERM & CECO of the company, sold 656 shares for $304.50 each. As a result, the insider received 199,752 and left with 8,136 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Eli’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 49.60, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 32.86. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.83. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 10.18 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 32.76.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LLY has reached a high of $335.33, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $220.20. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 314.84, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 288.39.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, LLY traded on average about 2.56M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.77M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 950.17M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 947.67M. Insiders hold about 11.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 84.40% stake in the company. Shares short for LLY as of Jul 14, 2022 were 5.46M with a Short Ratio of 2.02, compared to 4.29M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.58% and a Short% of Float of 0.69%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for LLY is 3.92, which was 3.07 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.04%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.19%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.90. The current Payout Ratio is 58.10% for LLY, which recently paid a dividend on Sep 08, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Aug 11, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Oct 15, 1997 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 8 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.69 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.85 and a low estimate of $1.49, while EPS last year was $1.61. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.91, with high estimates of $2.06 and low estimates of $1.78.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $8.4 and $7.98 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $8.12. EPS for the following year is $9.33, with 11 analysts recommending between $10.35 and $8.61.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LLY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $28.77B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $28.12B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $28.41B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $25.63B, up 10.80% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $29.9B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $31.45B and the low estimate is $28.5B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.