An overall feel about Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE: TSM) stock in the current moment?

As of close of business last night, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited’s stock clocked out at 75.63, down -1.96% from its previous closing price of $77.14. In other words, the price has decreased by $-1.51 from its previous closing price. On the day, 10780387 shares were traded. TSM reached its highest trading level at $76.75 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $75.36.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of TSM’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 8.32 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 53.59. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.00 and its Current Ratio is at 2.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.37 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.31.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Taiwan’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 16.08, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 12.03. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.66. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.42 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.91.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TSM has reached a high of $145.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $73.74. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 84.59, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 99.97.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that TSM traded 11.16M shares on average per day over the past three months and 9.81M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 5.19B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 4.86B. Insiders hold about 0.04% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 17.40% stake in the company. Shares short for TSM as of Jul 14, 2022 were 21.4M with a Short Ratio of 1.56, compared to 11.39M on Jun 14, 2022.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 7.50, TSM has a forward annual dividend rate of 2.37. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 9.72%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.20%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.66. The current Payout Ratio is 877.00% for TSM, which recently paid a dividend on Jan 11, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Jun 15, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jul 14, 2009 when the company split stock in a 1005:1000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 4 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.65 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.77 and a low estimate of $1.53, while EPS last year was $1.08. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.61, with high estimates of $1.69 and low estimates of $1.5.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $6.35 and $5.78 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $6.19. EPS for the following year is $6.41, with 6 analysts recommending between $6.94 and $5.8.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 4 analysts expect revenue to total $20.24B. It ranges from a high estimate of $20.56B to a low estimate of $19.92B. As of the current estimate, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited’s year-ago sales were $14.88B, an estimated increase of 36.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $20.49B, an increase of 30.20% less than the figure of $36.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $20.8B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $20.09B.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TSM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $77.03B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $72.24B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $75.32B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $56.82B, up 32.60% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $82.25B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $87.91B and the low estimate is $77.67B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 9.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.