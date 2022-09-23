Are analysts optimistic about Mustang Bio Inc.’s (NASDAQ:MBIO) stock?

Mustang Bio Inc. (NASDAQ: MBIO) closed the day trading at 0.46 down -13.00% from the previous closing price of $0.53. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.0692 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1184861 shares were traded. MBIO reached its highest trading level at $0.5200 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.4429.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of MBIO, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 10.00 and its Current Ratio is at 10.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.33 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.33.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, BTIG Research on May 18, 2021, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $11.

On October 02, 2020, B. Riley FBR started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $9.

On November 20, 2019, Cantor Fitzgerald started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $7.Cantor Fitzgerald initiated its Overweight rating on November 20, 2019, with a $7 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 14 when Achenbach Brian sold 4,374 shares for $1.83 per share. The transaction valued at 8,004 led to the insider holds 144,729 shares of the business.

Litchman Manuel MD bought 65,000 shares of MBIO for $145,600 on Oct 27. The President and CEO now owns 1,027,987 shares after completing the transaction at $2.24 per share. On Oct 12, another insider, Achenbach Brian, who serves as the SVP, Fin. & Corp. Controller of the company, sold 4,450 shares for $2.28 each. As a result, the insider received 10,146 and left with 126,603 shares of the company.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MBIO has reached a high of $2.82, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.51. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.6370, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.9201.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, MBIO traded about 812.86K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, MBIO traded about 398.09k shares per day. A total of 102.95M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 82.89M. Insiders hold about 20.42% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 17.40% stake in the company. Shares short for MBIO as of Jul 14, 2022 were 898.96k with a Short Ratio of 0.88, compared to 3.81M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.87% and a Short% of Float of 1.11%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 5 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.21 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.2 and a low estimate of $-0.21, while EPS last year was $-0.16. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.21, with high estimates of $-0.2 and low estimates of $-0.23.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.8 and $-0.88 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.84. EPS for the following year is $-0.93, with 5 analysts recommending between $-0.82 and $-1.04.