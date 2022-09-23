Are analysts optimistic about Pfizer Inc.’s (NYSE:PFE) stock?

The closing price of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) was 44.57 for the day, up 1.48% from the previous closing price of $43.92. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.65 from its previous closing price. On the day, 18476444 shares were traded. PFE reached its highest trading level at $45.00 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $43.52.

Ratios:

Our analysis of PFE’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 7.50 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 12.75. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.46 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.39.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, SVB Leerink on May 23, 2022, initiated with a Mkt Perform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $55.

BofA Securities Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on January 05, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $59 to $70.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 07 when DAMICO JENNIFER B. sold 4,218 shares for $53.96 per share. The transaction valued at 227,603 led to the insider holds 10,846 shares of the business.

DAMICO JENNIFER B. sold 4,000 shares of PFE for $202,000 on May 16. The SVP & Controller now owns 15,064 shares after completing the transaction at $50.50 per share. On May 13, another insider, SAHNI PAYAL, who serves as the Executive Vice President of the company, sold 1,408 shares for $49.84 each. As a result, the insider received 70,175 and left with 17,372 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Pfizer’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 8.59, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.51. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.47 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.86.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PFE has reached a high of $61.71, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $40.94. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 48.51, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 51.25.

Shares Statistics:

PFE traded an average of 17.86M shares per day over the past three months and 17.91M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 5.61B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 5.61B. Insiders hold about 0.05% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 70.40% stake in the company. Shares short for PFE as of Jul 14, 2022 were 67.35M with a Short Ratio of 3.48, compared to 76.98M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.20% and a Short% of Float of 1.20%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.52, PFE has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.60. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.46%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.17%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.60. The current Payout Ratio is 30.20% for PFE, which recently paid a dividend on Sep 05, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Jul 27, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Nov 16, 2020 when the company split stock in a 1054:1000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 15 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.84 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.28 and a low estimate of $1.28, while EPS last year was $1.34. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.49, with high estimates of $2.38 and low estimates of $1.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $7.13 and $6.25 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $6.62. EPS for the following year is $5.46, with 19 analysts recommending between $8.14 and $3.87.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 11 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $30.98B to a low estimate of $20.35B. As of the current estimate, Pfizer Inc.’s year-ago sales were $24.09B, an estimated increase of 5.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $25.36B, an increase of 6.40% over than the figure of $5.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $34.8B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $20.98B.

A total of 19 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PFE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $107.27B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $98.47B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $102.91B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $81.29B, up 26.60% from the average estimate. Based on 19 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $81.37B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $106.16B and the low estimate is $65.07B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -20.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.