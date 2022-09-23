As the world becomes increasingly uncertain, Sanofi (SNY) offers stability

The closing price of Sanofi (NASDAQ: SNY) was 39.13 for the day, up 0.95% from the previous closing price of $38.76. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.37 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3009577 shares were traded. SNY reached its highest trading level at $39.25 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $38.70.

Ratios:

Our analysis of SNY’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.30 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.26.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SNY now has a Market Capitalization of 100.95B and an Enterprise Value of 115.32B. As of this moment, Sanofi’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 14.84, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.87. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.21. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.35 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.38. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.74 whereas that against EBITDA is 11.24.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for SNY is 0.52, which has changed by -18.38% over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of -15.65% over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, SNY has reached a high of $57.79, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $38.66. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 44.46, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 50.02.

Shares Statistics:

SNY traded an average of 2.87M shares per day over the past three months and 1.8M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 2.50B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 2.26B. Insiders hold about 16.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 10.50% stake in the company. Shares short for SNY as of Aug 30, 2022 were 4.79M with a Short Ratio of 1.67, compared to 2.84M on Jul 28, 2022.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 3.33, SNY has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.75. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 8.59%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.51%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.83.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 1 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.33 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.33 and a low estimate of $1.33, while EPS last year was $1.28. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.87, with high estimates of $0.87 and low estimates of $0.87.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.37 and $4.03 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.22. EPS for the following year is $4.41, with 3 analysts recommending between $4.7 and $4.09.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 3 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $11.88B to a low estimate of $10.99B. As of the current estimate, Sanofi’s year-ago sales were $11.85B, an estimated decrease of -2.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $10.89B, a decrease of -4.60% less than the figure of $-2.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $11.2B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $10.43B.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SNY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $43.33B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $41.44B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $42.56B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $44.63B, down -4.60% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $44.1B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $45.58B and the low estimate is $41.03B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.