Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) is a stock that investors should take a bite out of.

The price of Entergy Corporation (NYSE: ETR) closed at 113.92 in the last session, up 0.64% from day before closing price of $113.19. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.73 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1434230 shares were traded. ETR reached its highest trading level at $114.67 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $112.53.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at ETR’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 39.92 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 16.20. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 0.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.29 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.10.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, UBS on September 06, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $128 from $134 previously.

On April 26, 2022, Credit Suisse started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $136.

Vertical Research Downgraded its Buy to Hold on January 10, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $117.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 06 when HERMAN ALEXIS M sold 190 shares for $116.56 per share. The transaction valued at 22,146 led to the insider holds 7,379 shares of the business.

HERMAN ALEXIS M sold 161 shares of ETR for $19,376 on Aug 18. The Director now owns 7,375 shares after completing the transaction at $120.35 per share. On May 27, another insider, HINNENKAMP PAUL D, who serves as the EVP & Chief Operating Officer of the company, sold 6,500 shares for $120.94 each. As a result, the insider received 786,110 and left with 26,102 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Entergy’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 18.86, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 16.88. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.12. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.87 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.98.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ETR has reached a high of $126.82, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $98.50. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 116.35, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 113.78.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, ETR traded on average about 1.02M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.16M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 203.38M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 202.66M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 92.70% stake in the company. Shares short for ETR as of Jul 14, 2022 were 3.86M with a Short Ratio of 4.12, compared to 3.62M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.90% and a Short% of Float of 2.15%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for ETR is 4.04, which was 3.76 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.32%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.51%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.79.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 15 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.4 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.7 and a low estimate of $1.28, while EPS last year was $1.34. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.7, with high estimates of $2.88 and low estimates of $2.25.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $6.52 and $6.28 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $6.34. EPS for the following year is $6.75, with 20 analysts recommending between $6.89 and $6.69.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 15 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ETR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $12.77B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $10.73B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $11.72B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $11.74B, down -0.20% from the average estimate. Based on 15 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $12.02B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $13.09B and the low estimate is $11.15B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.