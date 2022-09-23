I recommend waiting for a better discount before investing in National Retail Properties Inc. (NNN).

The price of National Retail Properties Inc. (NYSE: NNN) closed at 42.32 in the last session, down -0.94% from day before closing price of $42.72. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.40 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1109802 shares were traded. NNN reached its highest trading level at $42.66 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $41.96.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at NNN’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.97 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.97.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On June 23, 2022, Credit Suisse started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $46.

BofA Securities Downgraded its Buy to Underperform on January 20, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $52 to $47.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 12 when HABICHT KEVIN B sold 10,520 shares for $48.06 per share. The transaction valued at 505,591 led to the insider holds 203,717 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, National’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 24.78, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 22.88. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.37. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 9.97 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.89.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NNN has reached a high of $48.90, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $39.12. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 45.82, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 44.68.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, NNN traded on average about 1.03M shares per day over the past 3-months and 998.5k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 177.11M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 175.59M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 93.30% stake in the company. Shares short for NNN as of Jul 14, 2022 were 3.21M with a Short Ratio of 3.05, compared to 4.37M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.82% and a Short% of Float of 2.91%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for NNN is 2.20, which was 2.07 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 4.85%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.62%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.60.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 6 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.46 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.48 and a low estimate of $0.43, while EPS last year was $0.39. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.46, with high estimates of $0.48 and low estimates of $0.43.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.91 and $1.72 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.84. EPS for the following year is $1.89, with 7 analysts recommending between $1.97 and $1.8.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NNN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $776.95M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $738.13M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $762.97M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $726.41M, up 5.00% from the average estimate. Based on 13 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $797.97M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $824.55M and the low estimate is $756.11M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.