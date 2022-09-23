In the case of Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE: ETN), what’s next?

The closing price of Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE: ETN) was 135.13 for the day, down -1.96% from the previous closing price of $137.83. In other words, the price has decreased by $-2.70 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1865840 shares were traded. ETN reached its highest trading level at $137.76 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $134.53.

Ratios:

Our analysis of ETN’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.59 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.38.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On February 07, 2022, Wolfe Research reiterated its Outperform rating and also upped its target price recommendation from $196 to $194.

Mizuho reiterated its Buy rating for the stock on February 07, 2022, while the target price for the stock was revised from $200 to $195.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 15 when Hopgood Daniel Roy sold 1,500 shares for $151.70 per share. The transaction valued at 227,553 led to the insider holds 7,593 shares of the business.

MCCOY DEBORAH L sold 3,000 shares of ETN for $446,168 on Aug 05. The Director now owns 12,856 shares after completing the transaction at $148.72 per share. On May 27, another insider, Miller Boise April, who serves as the below. of the company, sold 12,283 shares for $138.66 each. As a result, the insider received 1,703,108 and left with 11,435 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ETN now has a Market Capitalization of 54.90B and an Enterprise Value of 64.36B. As of this moment, Eaton’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 23.46, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 16.16. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.30. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.78 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.29. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.25 whereas that against EBITDA is 15.42.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for ETN is 1.19, which has changed by -13.38% over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of -15.65% over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, ETN has reached a high of $175.72, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $122.50. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 142.70, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 147.87.

Shares Statistics:

ETN traded an average of 1.57M shares per day over the past three months and 1.71M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 399.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 396.79M. Insiders hold about 0.38% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 84.90% stake in the company. Shares short for ETN as of Aug 30, 2022 were 3.4M with a Short Ratio of 2.17, compared to 3.48M on Jul 28, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.85% and a Short% of Float of 0.86%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 3.14, ETN has a forward annual dividend rate of 3.24. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.28%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.35%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.81. The current Payout Ratio is 54.20% for ETN, which recently paid a dividend on Aug 25, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Aug 10, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Feb 28, 2011 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 19 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.01 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.05 and a low estimate of $1.96, while EPS last year was $1.75. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.05, with high estimates of $2.15 and low estimates of $1.97.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $7.65 and $7.42 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $7.56. EPS for the following year is $8.36, with 24 analysts recommending between $8.85 and $8.09.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 22 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ETN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $20.89B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $20.55B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $20.75B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $19.63B, up 5.70% from the average estimate. Based on 22 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $22B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $23.05B and the low estimate is $21.63B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.