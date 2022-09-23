Investing in Virtu Financial Inc. (VIRT) is a safe bet with a significant edge

As of close of business last night, Virtu Financial Inc.’s stock clocked out at 23.24, up 8.55% from its previous closing price of $21.41. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.83 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4023257 shares were traded. VIRT reached its highest trading level at $23.74 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $22.25.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of VIRT’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 4.77 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 4.88. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 5.71 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.04.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On November 09, 2020, Rosenblatt Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $28.

On September 11, 2020, Loop Capital started tracking the stock assigning a Hold rating and target price of $28.Loop Capital initiated its Hold rating on September 11, 2020, with a $28 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 03 when Minieri Joanne bought 4,000 shares for $23.45 per share. The transaction valued at 93,800 led to the insider holds 12,187 shares of the business.

Cavoli Stephen sold 30,000 shares of VIRT for $866,940 on May 05. The EVP now owns 73,277 shares after completing the transaction at $28.90 per share. On May 04, another insider, Fairclough Brett, who serves as the Co-President & Co-COO of the company, sold 50,000 shares for $29.25 each. As a result, the insider received 1,462,517 and left with 27,488 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Virtu’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 7.17, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.12. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.51 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.74.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VIRT has reached a high of $38.63, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $20.90. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 23.15, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 28.32.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that VIRT traded 1.02M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.27M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 104.96M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 92.17M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 93.20% stake in the company. Shares short for VIRT as of Jul 14, 2022 were 3.43M with a Short Ratio of 1.71, compared to 3.61M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.26% and a Short% of Float of 3.33%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.96, VIRT has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.96. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 4.48%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.11%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.16.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 7 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.78 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.92 and a low estimate of $0.55, while EPS last year was $0.7. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.86, with high estimates of $0.97 and low estimates of $0.75.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.09 and $3.46 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.69. EPS for the following year is $3.5, with 7 analysts recommending between $4.06 and $2.78.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 5 analysts expect revenue to total $362.89M. It ranges from a high estimate of $416M to a low estimate of $327.63M. As of the current estimate, Virtu Financial Inc.’s year-ago sales were $354.44M, an estimated increase of 2.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $372.66M, a decrease of -23.30% less than the figure of $2.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $413.54M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $338.64M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for VIRT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.66B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.44B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.57B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.91B, down -17.80% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.55B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.61B and the low estimate is $1.48B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -1.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.