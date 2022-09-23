TD (The Toronto-Dominion Bank): Time to Pay Attention?

The price of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE: TD) closed at 63.88 in the last session, down -0.14% from day before closing price of $63.97. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.09 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1452896 shares were traded. TD reached its highest trading level at $64.29 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $63.45.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at TD’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 0.22 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 3.71. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 3.50 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.66.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TD now has a Market Capitalization of 116.92B. As of this moment, The’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 10.71, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.12. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.24. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.60 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.60.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for TD is 0.91, which has changed by -2.87% over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of -15.65% over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, TD has reached a high of $86.01, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $58.64. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 65.27, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 73.09.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, TD traded on average about 1.87M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.52M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 1.80B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.79B. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 66.70% stake in the company. Shares short for TD as of Aug 30, 2022 were 9.47M with a Short Ratio of 24.27, compared to 12.32M on Jul 28, 2022.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for TD is 2.75, which was 3.46 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 5.41%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.29%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.82. The current Payout Ratio is 43.00% for TD, which recently paid a dividend on Oct 30, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Oct 05, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Feb 02, 2014 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 12 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.54 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.62 and a low estimate of $1.47, while EPS last year was $1.64. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.63, with high estimates of $1.75 and low estimates of $1.54.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $6.24 and $6.1 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $6.16. EPS for the following year is $6.69, with 13 analysts recommending between $7.1 and $6.38.

Revenue Estimates

According to 2 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $9.06B. It ranges from a high estimate of $9.13B to a low estimate of $8.98B. As of the current estimate, The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s year-ago sales were $8.57B, an estimated increase of 5.60% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $34.35B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $32.23B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $33.58B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $33.46B, up 0.40% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $38.29B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $39.16B and the low estimate is $37.72B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 14.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.