There are many powerful catalysts in the market: Sempra (SRE) can be one of them

The closing price of Sempra (NYSE: SRE) was 164.19 for the day, down -1.25% from the previous closing price of $166.26. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.93 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1050561 shares were traded. SRE reached its highest trading level at $165.65 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $163.10.

Ratios:

Our analysis of SRE’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 27.11 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 30.31. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 0.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.95.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On July 06, 2022, Goldman Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral and also upped its target price recommendation from $164 to $167.

On April 26, 2022, Credit Suisse started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $180.Credit Suisse initiated its Outperform rating on April 26, 2022, with a $180 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 28 when Martin Jeffrey W sold 30,796 shares for $162.23 per share. The transaction valued at 4,996,049 led to the insider holds 19,261 shares of the business.

WALL PETER R sold 2,559 shares of SRE for $369,648 on Mar 01. The SVP, Controller and CAO now owns 6,776 shares after completing the transaction at $144.45 per share. On Jan 28, another insider, Sedgwick Karen L, who serves as the Chief HR Officer, CAO of the company, sold 908 shares for $135.08 each. As a result, the insider received 122,653 and left with 17,654 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SRE now has a Market Capitalization of 53.07B and an Enterprise Value of 77.97B. As of this moment, Sempra’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 46.15, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 18.15. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 4.72. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.68 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.99. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 5.48 whereas that against EBITDA is 23.36.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for SRE is 0.67, which has changed by 26.52% over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of -15.65% over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, SRE has reached a high of $176.47, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $119.56. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 164.82, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 153.02.

Shares Statistics:

SRE traded an average of 1.32M shares per day over the past three months and 1.41M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 314.85M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 314.09M. Insiders hold about 0.04% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 89.60% stake in the company. Shares short for SRE as of Aug 30, 2022 were 2.74M with a Short Ratio of 2.07, compared to 3.3M on Jul 28, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.87% and a Short% of Float of 0.87%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 4.49, SRE has a forward annual dividend rate of 4.58. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.72%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.71%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.03.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 10 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.81 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.97 and a low estimate of $1.7, while EPS last year was $1.7. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.99, with high estimates of $2.12 and low estimates of $1.72.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $8.93 and $8.54 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $8.65. EPS for the following year is $9.05, with 15 analysts recommending between $9.59 and $8.9.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 6 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $3.51B to a low estimate of $3.14B. As of the current estimate, Sempra’s year-ago sales were $3.01B, an estimated increase of 8.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.72B, a decrease of -3.10% less than the figure of $8.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $4.04B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.48B.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SRE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $14.55B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $13.32B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $14.1B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $12.86B, up 9.70% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $14.49B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $15.12B and the low estimate is $13.37B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.