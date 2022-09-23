Timing, Fundamentals, and Diversification of HealthEquity Inc. (HQY)

The closing price of HealthEquity Inc. (NASDAQ: HQY) was 73.50 for the day, up 2.30% from the previous closing price of $71.85. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.65 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1157303 shares were traded. HQY reached its highest trading level at $74.01 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $71.87.

Ratios:

Our analysis of HQY’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 35.74 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 54.88. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.50 and its Current Ratio is at 2.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.50 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.49.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, KeyBanc Capital Markets on September 16, 2022, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $85.

On July 12, 2022, Goldman started tracking the stock assigning a Sell rating and target price of $59.

On April 11, 2022, Wells Fargo started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $95.Wells Fargo initiated its Overweight rating on April 11, 2022, with a $95 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 20 when Sacks Ian sold 25,000 shares for $72.28 per share. The transaction valued at 1,806,925 led to the insider holds 126,570 shares of the business.

Bloomberg Edward sold 1,000 shares of HQY for $57,630 on Aug 01. The CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER now owns 59,850 shares after completing the transaction at $57.63 per share. On Jun 09, another insider, Bloomberg Edward, who serves as the CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER of the company, sold 1,500 shares for $63.31 each. As a result, the insider received 94,959 and left with 60,850 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 7.95 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.33.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HQY has reached a high of $73.54, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $36.81. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 62.89, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 58.57.

Shares Statistics:

HQY traded an average of 735.50K shares per day over the past three months and 851.68k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 84.44M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 82.78M. Shares short for HQY as of Jul 14, 2022 were 4.35M with a Short Ratio of 4.92, compared to 4.18M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.16% and a Short% of Float of 5.91%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 11 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.33 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.36 and a low estimate of $0.26, while EPS last year was $0.4. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.36, with high estimates of $0.39 and low estimates of $0.32.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.32 and $1.25 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.28. EPS for the following year is $1.68, with 11 analysts recommending between $1.78 and $1.53.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HQY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $835.36M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $827.08M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $831.4M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $756.56M, up 9.90% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $917.7M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $934.04M and the low estimate is $877.85M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 10.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.