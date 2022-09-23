Update from BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (BVXV): A steady trajectory

The closing price of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ: BVXV) was 1.07 for the day, up 11.03% from the previous closing price of $0.96. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0852 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1339370 shares were traded. BVXV reached its highest trading level at $1.1800 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.9300.

Ratios:

Our analysis of BVXV’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.80 and its Current Ratio is at 5.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 4.43 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 4.38.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BVXV has reached a high of $3.49, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.89. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.1462, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.3863.

Shares Statistics:

BVXV traded an average of 31.73K shares per day over the past three months and 163.06k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 18.68M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 14.40M. Insiders hold about 22.95% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 1.80% stake in the company. Shares short for BVXV as of Jul 14, 2022 were 38.99k with a Short Ratio of 0.47, compared to 22.65k on Jun 14, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 2 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.1 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.01 and a low estimate of $-0.2, while EPS last year was $-0.1. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.11, with high estimates of $-0.01 and low estimates of $-0.21.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.02 and $-0.81 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.41. EPS for the following year is $-0.45, with 2 analysts recommending between $-0.02 and $-0.89.