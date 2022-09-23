What shareholders can do to beat the market with Canadian National Railway Company (CNI) stock

As of close of business last night, Canadian National Railway Company’s stock clocked out at 113.81, down -0.56% from its previous closing price of $114.45. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.64 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1113250 shares were traded. CNI reached its highest trading level at $114.47 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $113.27.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of CNI’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 228.89 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 50.45. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 0.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.66 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.55.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, BofA Securities on September 12, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $135 from $128 previously.

On August 22, 2022, Evercore ISI Downgraded its rating to In-line which previously was Outperform but kept the price unchanged to $129.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CNI now has a Market Capitalization of 78.49B and an Enterprise Value of 87.45B. As of this moment, Canadian’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 20.64, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 21.51. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.42. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.91 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.78. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 5.68 whereas that against EBITDA is 9.89.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for CNI is 0.86, which has changed by -1.67% over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of -15.65% over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, CNI has reached a high of $137.19, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $106.61. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 121.33, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 121.05.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that CNI traded 1.10M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.19M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 690.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 680.88M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 77.80% stake in the company. Shares short for CNI as of Aug 30, 2022 were 5.44M with a Short Ratio of 4.96, compared to 5.18M on Jul 28, 2022.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 2.69, CNI has a forward annual dividend rate of 2.23. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.35%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.96%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.66. The current Payout Ratio is 48.80% for CNI, which recently paid a dividend on Sep 28, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Sep 06, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Dec 01, 2013 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 23 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.16 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.27 and a low estimate of $1.07, while EPS last year was $1.07. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.25, with high estimates of $1.32 and low estimates of $1.16.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.71 and $3.59 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.52. EPS for the following year is $5.29, with 25 analysts recommending between $5.57 and $4.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 23 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CNI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $11.81B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $11.27B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $11.49B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $10.97B, up 4.80% from the average estimate. Based on 23 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $12.22B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $13.05B and the low estimate is $11.8B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.