What shareholders can do to beat the market with GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (GCP) stock

As of close of business last night, GCP Applied Technologies Inc.’s stock clocked out at 31.99, up 1.20% from its previous closing price of $31.61. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.38 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4555856 shares were traded. GCP reached its highest trading level at $32.00 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $31.98.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of GCP’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.20 and its Current Ratio is at 3.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.54 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.54.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, GCP’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 179.72, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 45.70. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.37 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.68.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GCP has reached a high of $32.28, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $20.76. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 31.59, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 31.51.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that GCP traded 570.78K shares on average per day over the past three months and 957.56k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 74.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 60.95M. Insiders hold about 17.66% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 90.30% stake in the company. Shares short for GCP as of Jul 14, 2022 were 6.12M with a Short Ratio of 10.55, compared to 6.77M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.26% and a Short% of Float of 12.79%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 1 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.18 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.18 and a low estimate of $0.18, while EPS last year was $0.22. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.19, with high estimates of $0.19 and low estimates of $0.19.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.65 and $0.65 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.65. EPS for the following year is $0.85, with 1 analysts recommending between $0.85 and $0.85.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GCP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.02B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.02B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.02B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $970.1M, up 5.60% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.08B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.08B and the low estimate is $1.08B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.