What shareholders can do to beat the market with SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. (SEAS) stock

In the latest session, SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. (NYSE: SEAS) closed at 49.39 down -4.87% from its previous closing price of $51.92. In other words, the price has decreased by $-2.53 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1046194 shares were traded. SEAS reached its highest trading level at $52.01 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $49.16.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of SeaWorld Entertainment Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 21.41 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 9.31. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.50 and its Current Ratio is at 0.70.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On April 26, 2022, Rosenblatt started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $92.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 16 when Swanson Marc sold 4,000 shares for $54.17 per share. The transaction valued at 216,680 led to the insider holds 166,129 shares of the business.

Finazzo Christopher L. bought 8,950 shares of SEAS for $501,086 on Sep 12. The Chief Commercial Officer now owns 72,221 shares after completing the transaction at $55.99 per share. On Aug 30, another insider, Adams Michelle F, who serves as the of the company, bought 39,000 shares for $51.03 each. As a result, the insider paid 1,990,170 and bolstered with 75,346 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, SeaWorld’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 13.38, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 10.48. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.72. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.06.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SEAS has reached a high of $76.57, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $40.01. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 50.97, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 58.64.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, SEAS has traded an average of 1.03M shares per day and 979.39k over the past ten days. A total of 71.69M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 39.37M. Shares short for SEAS as of Jul 14, 2022 were 5.95M with a Short Ratio of 4.34, compared to 5.72M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.19% and a Short% of Float of 13.27%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 9 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.54 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.69 and a low estimate of $1.29, while EPS last year was $1.59. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.18, with high estimates of $2.55 and low estimates of $1.4.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.79 and $2.76 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.24. EPS for the following year is $4.94, with 9 analysts recommending between $6.05 and $3.6.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 9 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $504.32M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $516M to a low estimate of $485M. As of the current estimate, SeaWorld Entertainment Inc.’s year-ago sales were $341.39M, an estimated increase of 47.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $597.69M, an increase of 14.70% less than the figure of $47.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $622M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $577.7M.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SEAS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.8B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.64B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.75B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.5B, up 16.20% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.8B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.9B and the low estimate is $1.63B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.