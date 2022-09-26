A correction may be in store for Covetrus Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET) shares?

As of close of business last night, Covetrus Inc.’s stock clocked out at 20.87, down -0.10% from its previous closing price of $20.89. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.02 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1685495 shares were traded. CVET reached its highest trading level at $20.91 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $20.86.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of CVET’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 33.65 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 1463.61. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.70 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.65.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On November 18, 2021, Morgan Stanley started tracking the stock assigning a Equal-Weight rating and target price of $19.Morgan Stanley initiated its Equal-Weight rating on November 18, 2021, with a $19 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 10 when Wolin Benjamin sold 5,292 shares for $20.82 per share. The transaction valued at 110,186 led to the insider holds 194,488 shares of the business.

Wolin Benjamin sold 5,292 shares of CVET for $110,081 on Aug 09. The President and CEO now owns 199,780 shares after completing the transaction at $20.80 per share. On Jul 13, another insider, Wolin Benjamin, who serves as the President and CEO of the company, sold 5,292 shares for $20.70 each. As a result, the insider received 109,527 and left with 192,946 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.63 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.94.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CVET has reached a high of $21.20, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $13.39. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 20.82, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 18.67.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that CVET traded 999.91K shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.48M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 140.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 105.51M. Insiders hold about 0.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 95.00% stake in the company. Shares short for CVET as of Jul 14, 2022 were 4.86M with a Short Ratio of 4.40, compared to 2.82M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.48% and a Short% of Float of 5.47%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 6 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.25 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.27 and a low estimate of $0.21, while EPS last year was $0.26. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.28, with high estimates of $0.29 and low estimates of $0.26.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.13 and $1.03 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.08. EPS for the following year is $1.23, with 7 analysts recommending between $1.38 and $1.11.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CVET’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.95B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.74B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.84B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.58B, up 5.70% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $5.14B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $5.29B and the low estimate is $5B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.