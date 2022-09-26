A glimpse at American Virtual Cloud Technologies Inc.’s potential climb to old highs

In the latest session, American Virtual Cloud Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: AVCT) closed at 0.34 up 8.43% from its previous closing price of $0.31. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0263 from its previous closing price. On the day, 305057148 shares were traded. AVCT reached its highest trading level at $0.4200 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.3200.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of American Virtual Cloud Technologies Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Loop Capital on April 14, 2021, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $17.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 02 when Tessler Michael sold 41,667 shares for $0.18 per share. The transaction valued at 7,563 led to the insider holds 916,666 shares of the business.

MOCK LAWRENCE E, JR. bought 250,000 shares of AVCT for $100,000 on May 20. The Director now owns 21,423,995 shares after completing the transaction at $0.40 per share. On May 19, another insider, LOCKHART DENNIS P, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 260,000 shares for $0.39 each. As a result, the insider paid 101,400 and bolstered with 287,015 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.04.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AVCT has reached a high of $3.13, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.13. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.2147, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.7696.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, AVCT has traded an average of 49.45M shares per day and 125.58M over the past ten days. A total of 94.50M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 79.08M. Insiders hold about 1.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 21.30% stake in the company. Shares short for AVCT as of Jul 14, 2022 were 6.13M with a Short Ratio of 0.34, compared to 8.46M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.51% and a Short% of Float of 12.33%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 0 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was $-1.13. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AVCT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $103.59M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $103.59M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $103.59M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $116.98M, down -11.50% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $121.23M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $121.23M and the low estimate is $121.23M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 17.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.