An average trading volume for Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. (GBT) has been steady over the recent period.

The price of Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: GBT) closed at 67.99 in the last session, up 0.03% from day before closing price of $67.97. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.02 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1469191 shares were traded. GBT reached its highest trading level at $68.04 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $67.83.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at GBT’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 6.20 and its Current Ratio is at 6.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 4.91 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 4.91.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Canaccord Genuity on August 08, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $72 from $40 previously.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 01 when Farrow Jeffrey S sold 31,441 shares for $68.00 per share. The transaction valued at 2,137,988 led to the insider holds 3,086 shares of the business.

Habibizad Nazila sold 4,678 shares of GBT for $314,315 on Aug 18. The now owns 8,918 shares after completing the transaction at $67.19 per share. On Jun 21, another insider, Svoronos Dawn, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 1,908 shares for $27.24 each. As a result, the insider received 51,983 and left with 5,376 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 19.53 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 37.77.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GBT has reached a high of $73.02, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $21.65. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 57.64, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 36.81.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, GBT traded on average about 3.43M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.88M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 65.59M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 62.83M. Shares short for GBT as of Jul 14, 2022 were 9.23M with a Short Ratio of 2.01, compared to 10.65M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 14.18% and a Short% of Float of 14.58%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 21 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-1.18 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-1.02 and a low estimate of $-1.45, while EPS last year was $-1.12. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-1.1, with high estimates of $-0.88 and low estimates of $-1.45.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-3.89 and $-5.65 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-4.6. EPS for the following year is $-2.8, with 19 analysts recommending between $-1.43 and $-4.62.

Revenue Estimates

According to 20 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $64.39M. It ranges from a high estimate of $68.19M to a low estimate of $63M. As of the current estimate, Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.’s year-ago sales were $47.55M, an estimated increase of 35.40% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 21 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GBT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $317.26M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $257.83M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $276.19M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $194.75M, up 41.80% from the average estimate. Based on 20 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $432.98M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $538M and the low estimate is $283.2M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 56.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.