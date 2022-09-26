An average trading volume for Vacasa Inc. (VCSA) has been steady over the recent period.

After closing at $3.10 in the most recent trading day, Vacasa Inc. (NASDAQ: VCSA) closed at 3.08, down -0.65%. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.0200 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1907266 shares were traded. VCSA reached its highest trading level at $3.1100 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.9750.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of VCSA by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 4.18 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 13.38. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 0.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On February 16, 2022, JP Morgan started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $10.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 09 when Breon Eric sold 289,673 shares for $4.03 per share. The transaction valued at 1,167,382 led to the insider holds 567,889 shares of the business.

Breon Eric sold 143,564 shares of VCSA for $581,434 on Sep 08. The Director now owns 857,562 shares after completing the transaction at $4.05 per share. On Sep 07, another insider, Breon Eric, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 4,600 shares for $4.00 each. As a result, the insider received 18,400 and left with 1,001,126 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Vacasa’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 1.49. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.24 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.67.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VCSA has reached a high of $11.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.38. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.6354, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.6082.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 3.03M shares per day over the past 3-months and 3.83M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 217.73M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 106.86M. Insiders hold about 1.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 80.20% stake in the company. Shares short for VCSA as of Jul 14, 2022 were 4.49M with a Short Ratio of 1.71, compared to 7.08M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.09% and a Short% of Float of 3.85%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 7 different market analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.06, with high estimates of $0.1 and low estimates of $0.04.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.26 and $-0.62 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.5. EPS for the following year is $-0.44, with 6 analysts recommending between $-0.36 and $-0.52.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for VCSA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.16B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.14B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.15B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $889.06M, up 29.10% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.44B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.5B and the low estimate is $1.39B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 25.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.