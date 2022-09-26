An average trading volume for Virios Therapeutics Inc. (VIRI) has been steady over the recent period.

After closing at $0.46 in the most recent trading day, Virios Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: VIRI) closed at 0.43, down -5.93%. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.0270 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1799119 shares were traded. VIRI reached its highest trading level at $0.4550 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.4100.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of VIRI by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 6.70 and its Current Ratio is at 6.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 23 when Duncan Gregory Scott bought 7,500 shares for $4.52 per share. The transaction valued at 33,900 led to the insider holds 32,461 shares of the business.

Walsh Angela bought 2,000 shares of VIRI for $9,150 on May 23. The SVP OF FINANCE now owns 3,000 shares after completing the transaction at $4.58 per share. On May 18, another insider, Whitley Richard James, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 500 shares for $4.53 each. As a result, the insider paid 2,262 and bolstered with 2,500 shares of the company.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VIRI has reached a high of $9.11, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.44. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.3847, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.3336.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 481.68K shares per day over the past 3-months and 3.08M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 8.33M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 7.40M. Insiders hold about 8.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 13.70% stake in the company. Shares short for VIRI as of Jul 14, 2022 were 45.28k with a Short Ratio of 0.11, compared to 47.99k on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.54% and a Short% of Float of 0.68%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 2 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.5 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.49 and a low estimate of $-0.52, while EPS last year was $-0.51. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.51, with high estimates of $-0.51 and low estimates of $-0.52.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-2.01 and $-2.02 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-2.01. EPS for the following year is $-1.82, with 2 analysts recommending between $-1.71 and $-1.94.