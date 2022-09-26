An investigation into Nomura Holdings Inc. (NYSE:NMR)’s technical aspects

The price of Nomura Holdings Inc. (NYSE: NMR) closed at 3.37 in the last session, down -2.60% from day before closing price of $3.46. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.0900 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4264737 shares were traded. NMR reached its highest trading level at $3.4250 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.3250.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at NMR’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 9.61 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 3.13.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 22 when NOMURA SECURITIES INTERNATIONA sold 15,000 shares for $2.61 per share. The transaction valued at 39,112 led to the insider holds 327,499 shares of the business.

NOMURA SECURITIES INTERNATIONA sold 9,995 shares of NMR for $24,288 on Jun 23. The 10% Owner now owns 177,500 shares after completing the transaction at $2.43 per share. On Jun 16, another insider, NOMURA SECURITIES INTERNATIONA, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 5 shares for $0.00 each. As a result, the insider received 0 and left with 187,495 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Nomura’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 15.75. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.44. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.00 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.47.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NMR has reached a high of $5.28, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.36. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.6558, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.0396.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, NMR traded on average about 1.40M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.85M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 3.02B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 3.00B. Insiders hold about 0.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 1.00% stake in the company. Shares short for NMR as of Jul 14, 2022 were 3.52M with a Short Ratio of 2.69, compared to 2.06M on Jun 14, 2022.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for NMR is 0.11, which was 35.00 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1,011.56%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 5.41%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.75.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 0 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.