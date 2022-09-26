Analysis of Builders FirstSource Inc. (NYSE:BLDR): Selected Notes

The closing price of Builders FirstSource Inc. (NYSE: BLDR) was 54.14 for the day, down -2.47% from the previous closing price of $55.51. In other words, the price has decreased by $-1.37 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2823772 shares were traded. BLDR reached its highest trading level at $54.63 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $53.07.

Ratios:

Our analysis of BLDR’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 52.13 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 3.07. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 2.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.69 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.69.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Deutsche Bank on August 18, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $93.

On August 02, 2022, RBC Capital Mkts Downgraded its rating to Sector Perform which previously was Outperform and also upped its target price recommendation from $70 to $79.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 04 when Beckmann Jami sold 3,750 shares for $68.60 per share. The transaction valued at 257,250 led to the insider holds 30,990 shares of the business.

SHERMAN FLOYD F sold 35,000 shares of BLDR for $1,928,150 on Jun 14. The Director now owns 13,972 shares after completing the transaction at $55.09 per share. On Mar 03, another insider, SHERMAN FLOYD F, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 30,000 shares for $75.68 each. As a result, the insider received 2,270,400 and left with 48,972 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Builders’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 3.71, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.72. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.20. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.38 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.80.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BLDR has reached a high of $86.48, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $48.91. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 63.48, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 66.91.

Shares Statistics:

BLDR traded an average of 2.31M shares per day over the past three months and 2.88M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 170.38M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 136.81M. Shares short for BLDR as of Jul 14, 2022 were 8.31M with a Short Ratio of 3.40, compared to 7.11M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.81% and a Short% of Float of 7.14%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 13 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $3.05 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $3.81 and a low estimate of $2.19, while EPS last year was $2.76. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $3.17, with high estimates of $4.79 and low estimates of $1.41.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $13.79 and $9.81 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $11.96. EPS for the following year is $8.01, with 13 analysts recommending between $11.24 and $4.4.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 14 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $6.41B to a low estimate of $4.49B. As of the current estimate, Builders FirstSource Inc.’s year-ago sales were $5.11B, an estimated increase of 8.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 13 analysts are estimating revenue of $5.65B, an increase of 17.60% over than the figure of $8.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $7.13B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $4.55B.

A total of 14 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BLDR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $22.79B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $19.85B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $21.31B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $19.89B, up 7.10% from the average estimate. Based on 14 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $18.98B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $22.43B and the low estimate is $14.61B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -10.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.