Analysis of Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY): Selected Notes

Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE: PRTY) closed the day trading at 1.77 down -1.67% from the previous closing price of $1.80. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.0300 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4340330 shares were traded. PRTY reached its highest trading level at $1.7950 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.6800.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of PRTY, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.50 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 7.18 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 6.12.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Telsey Advisory Group on March 13, 2020, Reiterated its Market Perform rating but revised its target price to $1 from $3 previously.

On March 13, 2020, Stephens Downgraded its rating to Equal-Weight which previously was Overweight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $8 to $2.

Telsey Advisory Group Downgraded its Outperform to Market Perform on November 08, 2019, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $9 to $2.50.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 09 when SOSIN CLIFFORD sold 444,375 shares for $1.45 per share. The transaction valued at 642,566 led to the insider holds 19,557,248 shares of the business.

SOSIN CLIFFORD bought 470,000 shares of PRTY for $1,627,939 on Apr 08. The 10% Owner now owns 20,001,623 shares after completing the transaction at $3.46 per share. On Apr 07, another insider, SOSIN CLIFFORD, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, bought 317,500 shares for $3.31 each. As a result, the insider paid 1,051,179 and bolstered with 19,531,623 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Party’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 1.82, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 4.21. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.14. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.09 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.92.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PRTY has reached a high of $9.21, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.04. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.7392, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.0610.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, PRTY traded about 6.29M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, PRTY traded about 6.2M shares per day. A total of 114.60M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 109.69M. Insiders hold about 5.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 70.40% stake in the company. Shares short for PRTY as of Jul 14, 2022 were 9.64M with a Short Ratio of 1.69, compared to 12.3M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.57% and a Short% of Float of 16.55%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 1 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.06 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.06 and a low estimate of $0.06, while EPS last year was $0.29. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.07, with high estimates of $0.07 and low estimates of $0.07.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.43 and $0.43 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.43. EPS for the following year is $0.84, with 1 analysts recommending between $0.84 and $0.84.

Revenue Estimates

1 analysts predict $529.4M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $529.4M to a low estimate of $529.4M. As of the current estimate, Party City Holdco Inc.’s year-ago sales were $483.05M, an estimated increase of 9.60% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PRTY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.24B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.24B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.24B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.17B, up 3.30% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.32B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.32B and the low estimate is $2.32B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.