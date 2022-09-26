Are analysts optimistic about Johnson & Johnson’s (NYSE:JNJ) stock?

The closing price of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) was 166.72 for the day, up 0.32% from the previous closing price of $166.18. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.54 from its previous closing price. On the day, 9566323 shares were traded. JNJ reached its highest trading level at $167.48 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $164.66.

Ratios:

Our analysis of JNJ’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 13.42 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 50.75. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.43 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.37.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 10 when Wengel Kathryn E sold 40,000 shares for $173.00 per share. The transaction valued at 6,920,040 led to the insider holds 71,311 shares of the business.

Decker Robert J sold 8,462 shares of JNJ for $1,523,160 on May 26. The Controller, CAO now owns 15,473 shares after completing the transaction at $180.00 per share. On Apr 21, another insider, Hait William, who serves as the of the company, sold 29,699 shares for $183.58 each. As a result, the insider received 5,452,053 and left with 80,236 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Johnson’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 24.24, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 15.75. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 5.96. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.57 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.74.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, JNJ has reached a high of $186.69, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $155.72. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 168.14, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 172.37.

Shares Statistics:

JNJ traded an average of 6.89M shares per day over the past three months and 8.96M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 2.63B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 2.63B. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 70.70% stake in the company. Shares short for JNJ as of Jul 14, 2022 were 13.61M with a Short Ratio of 1.77, compared to 15.39M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.52% and a Short% of Float of 0.52%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 4.04, JNJ has a forward annual dividend rate of 4.52. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.43%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.59%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.58. The current Payout Ratio is 61.70% for JNJ, which recently paid a dividend on Sep 05, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Aug 21, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 12, 2001 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 14 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.52 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.71 and a low estimate of $2.21, while EPS last year was $2.6. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.27, with high estimates of $2.53 and low estimates of $2.03.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $10.25 and $10 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $10.07. EPS for the following year is $10.58, with 16 analysts recommending between $11.1 and $10.21.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 15 analysts have provided revenue estimates for JNJ’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $96.22B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $93.78B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $95.17B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $93.78B, up 1.50% from the average estimate. Based on 15 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $98.94B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $100.95B and the low estimate is $95.51B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.