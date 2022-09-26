Are analysts optimistic about Kiora Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s (NASDAQ:KPRX) stock?

Kiora Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: KPRX) closed the day trading at 0.20 down -4.78% from the previous closing price of $0.21. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.0100 from its previous closing price. On the day, 11681862 shares were traded. KPRX reached its highest trading level at $0.2400 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.1853.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of KPRX, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.50 and its Current Ratio is at 1.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, KPRX has reached a high of $2.34, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.12. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.1857, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.5281.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, KPRX traded about 10.35M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, KPRX traded about 11.22M shares per day. A total of 36.76M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 32.40M. Insiders hold about 11.82% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 8.10% stake in the company. Shares short for KPRX as of Jul 14, 2022 were 175.99k with a Short Ratio of 0.68, compared to 182.03k on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.35% and a Short% of Float of 1.35%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 1 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.2 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.2 and a low estimate of $-0.2, while EPS last year was $-0.35. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.12, with high estimates of $-0.12 and low estimates of $-0.12.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.57 and $-0.57 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.57. EPS for the following year is $-0.35, with 1 analysts recommending between $-0.35 and $-0.35.