Are analysts optimistic about WEC Energy Group Inc.’s (NYSE:WEC) stock?

The closing price of WEC Energy Group Inc. (NYSE: WEC) was 99.57 for the day, down -0.58% from the previous closing price of $100.15. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.58 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1068481 shares were traded. WEC reached its highest trading level at $99.83 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $98.21.

Ratios:

Our analysis of WEC’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.50 and its Current Ratio is at 0.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.36 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.20.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Credit Suisse on July 20, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Underperform and sets its target price to $98 from $108 previously.

On June 27, 2022, KeyBanc Capital Markets Upgraded its rating to Overweight which previously was Sector Weight but kept the price unchanged to $104.

BofA Securities Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on May 13, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $109.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 15 when Straka Mary Beth sold 2,500 shares for $106.02 per share. The transaction valued at 265,060 led to the insider holds 2,596 shares of the business.

Mastoris William sold 4,690 shares of WEC for $492,630 on Aug 12. The EVP-Cust. Svc. and Operations now owns 2,506 shares after completing the transaction at $105.04 per share. On Jun 03, another insider, Garvin Robert M, who serves as the Exec Vice President – Ext Affs of the company, sold 31,480 shares for $104.21 each. As a result, the insider received 3,280,484 and left with 11,062 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, WEC’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 23.02, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 21.63. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.71. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.52 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.78.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, WEC has reached a high of $108.39, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $86.84. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 103.31, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 99.17.

Shares Statistics:

WEC traded an average of 1.20M shares per day over the past three months and 1.32M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 315.40M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 315.02M. Insiders hold about 0.13% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 76.70% stake in the company. Shares short for WEC as of Jul 14, 2022 were 4.92M with a Short Ratio of 4.18, compared to 4.46M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.56% and a Short% of Float of 2.03%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 2.58, WEC has a forward annual dividend rate of 2.91. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.57%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.80%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.88. The current Payout Ratio is 64.80% for WEC, which recently paid a dividend on Aug 31, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of May 11, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Mar 01, 2011 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 11 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.85 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.92 and a low estimate of $0.83, while EPS last year was $0.87. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.94, with high estimates of $0.98 and low estimates of $0.89.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.38 and $4.3 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.37. EPS for the following year is $4.6, with 16 analysts recommending between $4.63 and $4.54.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 7 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.94B to a low estimate of $1.65B. As of the current estimate, WEC Energy Group Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.6B, an estimated increase of 11.60% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for WEC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $9.88B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $7.98B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $8.63B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $8.32B, up 3.80% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $9.05B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $12.05B and the low estimate is $8.24B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.