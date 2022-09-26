Are Splash Beverage Group Inc. (AMEX:SBEV) shares too expensive at this price?

In the latest session, Splash Beverage Group Inc. (AMEX: SBEV) closed at 1.31 down -32.47% from its previous closing price of $1.94. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.6300 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2316187 shares were traded. SBEV reached its highest trading level at $1.4400 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.2700.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Splash Beverage Group Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.50 and its Current Ratio is at 2.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.15 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.03.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 16 when Nistico Robert bought 3,000 shares for $1.68 per share. The transaction valued at 5,050 led to the insider holds 1,327,070 shares of the business.

Nistico Robert bought 1,000 shares of SBEV for $1,827 on Jun 15. The CEO and Chairman now owns 1,324,070 shares after completing the transaction at $1.83 per share. On Jun 03, another insider, Nistico Robert, who serves as the CEO and Chairman of the company, bought 2,000 shares for $2.06 each. As a result, the insider paid 4,110 and bolstered with 1,323,070 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.06 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.23.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SBEV has reached a high of $5.60, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.99. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.4003, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.5144.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, SBEV has traded an average of 239.38K shares per day and 369.77k over the past ten days. A total of 36.67M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 28.36M. Insiders hold about 3.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 6.10% stake in the company. Shares short for SBEV as of Jul 14, 2022 were 588.73k with a Short Ratio of 1.96, compared to 484.99k on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.61% and a Short% of Float of 1.99%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 1 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.05, with high estimates of $-0.05 and low estimates of $-0.05.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.2 and $-0.2 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.2. EPS for the following year is $0.01, with 1 analysts recommending between $0.01 and $0.01.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $48.86M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $48.86M and the low estimate is $48.86M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 76.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.