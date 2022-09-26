Are STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR) shares too expensive at this price?

As of close of business last night, STORE Capital Corporation’s stock clocked out at 31.58, down -0.44% from its previous closing price of $31.72. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.14 from its previous closing price. On the day, 10968104 shares were traded. STOR reached its highest trading level at $31.74 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $31.56.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of STOR’s stock, we examine its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.87 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.87.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On March 07, 2022, BMO Capital Markets Downgraded its rating to Underperform which previously was Market Perform and also lowered its target price recommendation from $37 to $29.

Jefferies Downgraded its Buy to Hold on January 10, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $39 to $37.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, STORE’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 26.49, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 27.27. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 4.35. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 10.50 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.65.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, STOR has reached a high of $36.13, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $24.48. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 28.41, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 29.34.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that STOR traded 3.85M shares on average per day over the past three months and 14.25M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 280.84M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 280.04M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 83.80% stake in the company. Shares short for STOR as of Jul 14, 2022 were 7.79M with a Short Ratio of 1.96, compared to 6.97M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.78% and a Short% of Float of 3.63%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.42, STOR has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.64. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 4.48%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 5.31%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.60.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 6 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.27 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.28 and a low estimate of $0.27, while EPS last year was $0.23. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.27, with high estimates of $0.28 and low estimates of $0.27.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.17 and $1.1 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.13. EPS for the following year is $1.13, with 7 analysts recommending between $1.18 and $1.08.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 5 analysts expect revenue to total $203.96M. It ranges from a high estimate of $210.1M to a low estimate of $199.96M. As of the current estimate, STORE Capital Corporation’s year-ago sales were $180.16M, an estimated increase of 13.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $206.95M, an increase of 12.90% less than the figure of $13.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $215.4M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $200.56M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for STOR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $849.3M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $796.9M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $819.6M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $729.06M, up 12.40% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $868.18M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $947.7M and the low estimate is $801.4M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.