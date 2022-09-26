Are The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) shares too expensive at this price?

As of close of business last night, The Kraft Heinz Company’s stock clocked out at 33.92, down -0.99% from its previous closing price of $34.26. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.34 from its previous closing price. On the day, 7926606 shares were traded. KHC reached its highest trading level at $34.32 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $33.46.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of KHC’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 27.66 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 33.48. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.50 and its Current Ratio is at 0.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.43 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.40.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On July 28, 2022, Goldman Upgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Sell but kept the price unchanged to $37.

On July 18, 2022, Mizuho started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $48.Mizuho initiated its Buy rating on July 18, 2022, with a $48 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 19 when La Lande Rashida sold 30,000 shares for $38.36 per share. The transaction valued at 1,150,803 led to the insider holds 223,062 shares of the business.

Garlati Vince sold 19,938 shares of KHC for $766,130 on Aug 17. The VP, Global Controller (PAO) now owns 94,843 shares after completing the transaction at $38.43 per share. On Jul 29, another insider, La Lande Rashida, who serves as the EVP, Global GC & CSCAO of the company, sold 3,500 shares for $36.56 each. As a result, the insider received 127,960 and left with 266,627 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, The’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 32.77, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 12.32. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.64 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.85.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, KHC has reached a high of $44.87, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $32.78. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 37.27, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 38.05.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that KHC traded 7.57M shares on average per day over the past three months and 10.62M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 1.23B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 781.96M. Insiders hold about 8.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 76.20% stake in the company. Shares short for KHC as of Jul 14, 2022 were 14.71M with a Short Ratio of 2.00, compared to 17.07M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.20% and a Short% of Float of 2.11%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.60, KHC has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.60. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 4.67%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.34%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.79.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 16 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.61 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.67 and a low estimate of $0.57, while EPS last year was $0.65. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.78, with high estimates of $0.84 and low estimates of $0.7.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.86 and $2.6 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.69. EPS for the following year is $2.78, with 21 analysts recommending between $3 and $2.58.

Revenue Estimates

For the next quarter, 13 analysts are estimating revenue of $7.12B, an increase of 6.10% over than the figure of $0.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $7.3B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $6.92B.

A total of 19 analysts have provided revenue estimates for KHC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $26.67B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $25.33B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $25.94B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $26.04B, down -0.40% from the average estimate. Based on 19 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $26.02B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $26.86B and the low estimate is $25.28B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 0.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.