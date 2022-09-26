As the world becomes increasingly uncertain, Consolidated Edison Inc. (ED) offers stability

The closing price of Consolidated Edison Inc. (NYSE: ED) was 95.47 for the day, down -0.99% from the previous closing price of $96.42. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.95 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1202746 shares were traded. ED reached its highest trading level at $96.07 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $94.27.

Ratios:

Our analysis of ED’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 30.34 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 15.60. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 0.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.24 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.10.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On May 03, 2022, Wells Fargo Downgraded its rating to Underweight which previously was Equal Weight and also upped its target price recommendation from $85 to $94.

On April 26, 2022, Credit Suisse started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $100.Credit Suisse initiated its Neutral rating on April 26, 2022, with a $100 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 15 when Miller Joseph bought 1 shares for $99.55 per share. The transaction valued at 86 led to the insider holds 1,060 shares of the business.

Cawley Timothy bought 80 shares of ED for $7,822 on Sep 01. The Chairman, President & CEO now owns 18,410 shares after completing the transaction at $97.78 per share. On Aug 31, another insider, Cawley Timothy, who serves as the Chairman, President, CEO of the company, bought 24 shares for $97.74 each. As a result, the insider paid 2,316 and bolstered with 18,434 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Consolidated’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 20.90, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 19.79. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.99. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.36 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.66.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ED has reached a high of $102.21, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $71.52. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 97.76, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 92.06.

Shares Statistics:

ED traded an average of 1.49M shares per day over the past three months and 1.35M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 354.30M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 354.14M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 68.10% stake in the company. Shares short for ED as of Jul 14, 2022 were 7.58M with a Short Ratio of 4.99, compared to 7.11M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.14% and a Short% of Float of 2.83%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 3.06, ED has a forward annual dividend rate of 3.16. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.17%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.18%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.66. The current Payout Ratio is 68.30% for ED, which recently paid a dividend on Sep 14, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Aug 15, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jul 02, 1989 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 13 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.59 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.7 and a low estimate of $0.53, while EPS last year was $0.53. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.5, with high estimates of $1.69 and low estimates of $1.22.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.58 and $4.45 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.5. EPS for the following year is $4.84, with 18 analysts recommending between $5.21 and $4.7.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 6 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $3.22B to a low estimate of $3B. As of the current estimate, Consolidated Edison Inc.’s year-ago sales were $2.97B, an estimated increase of 4.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.72B, an increase of 3.00% less than the figure of $4.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $3.87B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.65B.

A total of 14 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ED’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $14.81B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $13.67B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $14.12B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $13.68B, up 3.30% from the average estimate. Based on 14 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $14.65B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $15.49B and the low estimate is $13.67B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.