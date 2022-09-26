As the world becomes increasingly uncertain, Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (CRDO) offers stability

The closing price of Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ: CRDO) was 11.65 for the day, up 1.57% from the previous closing price of $11.47. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.18 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1064305 shares were traded. CRDO reached its highest trading level at $11.75 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $11.20.

Ratios:

Our analysis of CRDO’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 7.30 and its Current Ratio is at 8.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 23 when Thorngate-Gottlund Adam sold 1,560 shares for $11.30 per share. The transaction valued at 17,630 led to the insider holds 261,610 shares of the business.

Thorngate-Gottlund Adam sold 1,560 shares of CRDO for $17,872 on Sep 22. The General Counsel & Secretary now owns 263,170 shares after completing the transaction at $11.46 per share. On Sep 09, another insider, Thorngate-Gottlund Adam, who serves as the General Counsel & Secretary of the company, sold 8,115 shares for $12.59 each. As a result, the insider received 102,188 and left with 264,730 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 11.75 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.94.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CRDO has reached a high of $18.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $8.61. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 13.68, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 13.02.

Shares Statistics:

CRDO traded an average of 1.52M shares per day over the past three months and 3.53M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 145.08M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 95.85M. Insiders hold about 11.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 28.70% stake in the company. Shares short for CRDO as of Jul 14, 2022 were 7.09M with a Short Ratio of 3.93, compared to 5.76M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.88% and a Short% of Float of 7.11%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 8 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.03, with high estimates of $0.04 and low estimates of $0.03.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.18 and $0.13 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.15. EPS for the following year is $0.5, with 8 analysts recommending between $0.53 and $0.47.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CRDO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $212.07M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $199.98M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $203.49M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $106.48M, up 91.10% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $310.33M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $330.94M and the low estimate is $302.5M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 52.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.