As the world becomes increasingly uncertain, Global Cord Blood Corporation (CO) offers stability

The closing price of Global Cord Blood Corporation (NYSE: CO) was 2.99 for the day, up 34.58% from the previous closing price of $2.22. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.7676 from its previous closing price. On the day, 9284888 shares were traded. CO reached its highest trading level at $3.3200 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.2100.

Ratios:

Our analysis of CO’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 0.32 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 3.43. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 10.70 and its Current Ratio is at 10.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, ROTH Capital on August 21, 2015, Reiterated its Neutral rating but revised its target price to $7.25 from $6.75 previously.

On June 26, 2015, ROTH Capital Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy and also upped its target price recommendation from $6.50 to $6.75.

ROTH Capital reiterated its Buy rating for the stock on November 26, 2014, while the target price for the stock was revised from $6.25 to $6.50.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Global’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 5.13. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.17. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.69 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.53.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CO has reached a high of $5.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.03. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.4072, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.3205.

Shares Statistics:

CO traded an average of 139.14K shares per day over the past three months and 1M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 121.47M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 51.49M. Insiders hold about 49.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 15.50% stake in the company. Shares short for CO as of Jul 14, 2022 were 226.99k with a Short Ratio of 1.48, compared to 155.96k on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.19% and a Short% of Float of 0.65%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $160.68M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $160.68M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $160.68M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $149.34M, up 7.60% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $186.88M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $186.88M and the low estimate is $186.88M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 16.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.