As the world becomes increasingly uncertain, Helbiz Inc. (HLBZ) offers stability

Helbiz Inc. (NASDAQ: HLBZ) closed the day trading at 0.43 down -5.76% from the previous closing price of $0.46. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.0265 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1028814 shares were traded. HLBZ reached its highest trading level at $0.4471 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.4154.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of HLBZ, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.30 and its Current Ratio is at 0.30.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 17 when Palella Salvatore bought 79,365 shares for $1.26 per share. The transaction valued at 100,000 led to the insider holds 5,204,102 shares of the business.

Palella Salvatore bought 252,636 shares of HLBZ for $757,908 on Aug 15. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 5,124,737 shares after completing the transaction at $3.00 per share. On Jul 20, another insider, Palella Salvatore, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, bought 327,425 shares for $0.62 each. As a result, the insider paid 203,986 and bolstered with 4,872,101 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.42.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HLBZ has reached a high of $28.57, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.43. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.7466, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.3476.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, HLBZ traded about 10.59M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, HLBZ traded about 1.26M shares per day. A total of 34.74M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 24.47M. Insiders hold about 10.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 4.30% stake in the company. Shares short for HLBZ as of Jul 14, 2022 were 590.05k with a Short Ratio of 0.07, compared to 481.48k on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.45% and a Short% of Float of 3.46%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $56.7M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $56.7M and the low estimate is $56.7M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 243.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.