Considering Guardforce AI Co. Limited (GFAI) as a potential investment: What Should You Do?

After closing at $0.24 in the most recent trading day, Guardforce AI Co. Limited (NASDAQ: GFAI) closed at 0.25, up 3.33%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0079 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1160445 shares were traded. GFAI reached its highest trading level at $0.2545 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.2210.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of GFAI by taking a closer look at its different ratios.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.29 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.80.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GFAI has reached a high of $4.40, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.23. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.2947, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.6835.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 3.77M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.38M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 41.38M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 26.02M. Insiders hold about 37.11% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 0.53% stake in the company. Shares short for GFAI as of Jul 14, 2022 were 1.79M with a Short Ratio of 0.64, compared to 1.6M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.33% and a Short% of Float of 6.47%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 0 different market analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.