Considering Medigus Ltd. (MDGS) as a potential investment: What Should You Do?

After closing at $0.54 in the most recent trading day, Medigus Ltd. (NASDAQ: MDGS) closed at 0.55, up 2.14%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0054 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3153387 shares were traded. MDGS reached its highest trading level at $0.7490 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.5100.

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of MDGS by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.60 and its Current Ratio is at 4.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.03 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.01.

As of this moment, Medigus’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 1.88. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.52 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.93.

Over the past 52 weeks, MDGS has reached a high of $1.78, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.50. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.6145, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.8799.

The stock has traded on average 98.02K shares per day over the past 3-months and 355.49k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 356.99M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 3.81M. Shares short for MDGS as of Jul 14, 2022 were 42.37k with a Short Ratio of 0.58, compared to 104.11k on Jun 14, 2022.

Its stock is currently analyzed by 0 different market analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.