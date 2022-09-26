Considering Snow Lake Resources Ltd. (LITM) as a potential investment: What Should You Do?

After closing at $2.30 in the most recent trading day, Snow Lake Resources Ltd. (NASDAQ: LITM) closed at 3.18, up 38.26%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.8800 from its previous closing price. On the day, 73486603 shares were traded. LITM reached its highest trading level at $3.5500 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.5803.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of LITM by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 15.70 and its Current Ratio is at 15.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.02 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LITM has reached a high of $18.42, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.12. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.5522, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.5612.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 313.99K shares per day over the past 3-months and 7.63M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 17.84M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 7.67M. Insiders hold about 56.99% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 9.50% stake in the company. Shares short for LITM as of Jul 14, 2022 were 342.12k with a Short Ratio of 0.64, compared to 353.91k on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.92% and a Short% of Float of 4.69%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 0 different market analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.