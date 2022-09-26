CTI BioPharma Corp. (CTIC) stock is nearly perfect except the valuation

The closing price of CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ: CTIC) was 5.82 for the day, up 0.52% from the previous closing price of $5.79. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.03 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5206134 shares were traded. CTIC reached its highest trading level at $5.85 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.52.

Ratios:

Our analysis of CTIC’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.60 and its Current Ratio is at 3.60.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Jefferies on September 01, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $13.

On July 07, 2022, Cowen started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $10.

On August 09, 2021, BTIG Research started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $7.BTIG Research initiated its Buy rating on August 09, 2021, with a $7 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 16 when KIRSKE DAVID sold 22,592 shares for $6.02 per share. The transaction valued at 136,004 led to the insider holds 16,913 shares of the business.

Craig Adam R sold 242,300 shares of CTIC for $1,557,989 on Sep 12. The President and CEO now owns 27,861 shares after completing the transaction at $6.43 per share. On Aug 16, another insider, Craig Adam R, who serves as the President and CEO of the company, bought 5,000 shares for $5.50 each. As a result, the insider paid 27,500 and bolstered with 27,861 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 45.36.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CTIC has reached a high of $7.80, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.43. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.23, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.55.

Shares Statistics:

CTIC traded an average of 4.64M shares per day over the past three months and 4.74M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 114.39M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 114.16M. Insiders hold about 0.22% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 80.00% stake in the company. Shares short for CTIC as of Jul 14, 2022 were 15.61M with a Short Ratio of 3.40, compared to 14.92M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 14.33% and a Short% of Float of 15.64%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 7 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.2 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.17 and a low estimate of $-0.25, while EPS last year was $-0.21. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.16, with high estimates of $-0.12 and low estimates of $-0.21.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.74 and $-0.97 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.83. EPS for the following year is $0, with 7 analysts recommending between $0.99 and $-0.6.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $163.73M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $313.9M and the low estimate is $65.41M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 215.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.