CTXS (Citrix Systems Inc.): Time to Pay Attention?

The price of Citrix Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: CTXS) closed at 103.75 in the last session, down -0.06% from day before closing price of $103.81. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.06 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2452890 shares were traded. CTXS reached its highest trading level at $103.82 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $103.73.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at CTXS’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 15.09 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 22.06. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 0.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 4.04 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 3.92.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Citigroup on January 25, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Sell and sets its target price to $85 from $103 previously.

On December 16, 2021, Goldman started tracking the stock assigning a Sell rating and target price of $75.

Morgan Stanley Downgraded its Equal-Weight to Underweight on November 05, 2021, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $85.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 01 when HENSHALL DAVID J sold 5,450 shares for $107.96 per share. The transaction valued at 588,382 led to the insider holds 338,567 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Citrix’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 39.95, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 17.21. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 18.16. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.97 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 15.96.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CTXS has reached a high of $111.88, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $78.07. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 102.69, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 99.92.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, CTXS traded on average about 993.17K shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.62M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 126.73M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 125.86M. Insiders hold about 0.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 89.20% stake in the company. Shares short for CTXS as of Jul 14, 2022 were 5.17M with a Short Ratio of 4.81, compared to 4.99M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.09% and a Short% of Float of 5.23%.

Dividends & Splits

Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.37%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.46%. The current Payout Ratio is 28.10% for CTXS, which recently paid a dividend on Dec 20, 2021 with an ex-dividend date of Dec 05, 2021. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jan 31, 2017 when the company split stock in a 12558:10000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 5 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.27 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.42 and a low estimate of $1.08, while EPS last year was $1.2. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.5, with high estimates of $1.63 and low estimates of $1.42.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.92 and $5.05 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.35. EPS for the following year is $5.86, with 6 analysts recommending between $6.79 and $5.31.

Revenue Estimates

According to 4 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $815.09M. It ranges from a high estimate of $840M to a low estimate of $800.59M. As of the current estimate, Citrix Systems Inc.’s year-ago sales were $772.83M, an estimated increase of 5.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $883.88M, an increase of 3.90% less than the figure of $5.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $915M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $856.63M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CTXS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.39B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.27B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.32B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.22B, up 3.30% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.45B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.66B and the low estimate is $3.35B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.