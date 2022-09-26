How is fuboTV Inc.’s (NYSE: FUBO) stock expected to perform amid current market woes?

After closing at $3.92 in the most recent trading day, fuboTV Inc. (NYSE: FUBO) closed at 4.23, up 7.91%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.3100 from its previous closing price. On the day, 16600956 shares were traded. FUBO reached its highest trading level at $4.3400 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.9800.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of FUBO by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.40 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.65 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.64.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On August 17, 2022, Wedbush Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Outperform and also upped its target price recommendation from $5 to $6.

ROTH Capital Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on May 06, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $7.50 to $4.25.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 09 when Janedis John bought 7,000 shares for $2.94 per share. The transaction valued at 20,580 led to the insider holds 10,000 shares of the business.

Gandler David bought 46,000 shares of FUBO for $137,075 on May 09. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 1,322,564 shares after completing the transaction at $2.98 per share. On Mar 29, another insider, Horihuela Alberto, who serves as the Chief Growth Officer of the company, sold 161,454 shares for $7.56 each. As a result, the insider received 1,220,899 and left with 1,193,852 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.85 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.28.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FUBO has reached a high of $35.10, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.32. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.7358, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.7069.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 16.19M shares per day over the past 3-months and 15.03M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 171.73M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 164.81M. Insiders hold about 1.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 43.90% stake in the company. Shares short for FUBO as of Jul 14, 2022 were 49.95M with a Short Ratio of 2.92, compared to 42.97M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 26.99% and a Short% of Float of 28.27%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 8 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.69 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.57 and a low estimate of $-0.88, while EPS last year was $-0.68. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.72, with high estimates of $-0.57 and low estimates of $-0.86.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-2.47 and $-3.31 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-2.93. EPS for the following year is $-2.43, with 8 analysts recommending between $-1.96 and $-3.11.

Revenue Estimates

8 analysts predict $227.8M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $234.4M to a low estimate of $222M. As of the current estimate, fuboTV Inc.’s year-ago sales were $118.3M, an estimated increase of 92.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $247.61M, an increase of 72.50% less than the figure of $92.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $261M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $229.5M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FUBO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.07B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.02B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.05B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $638.35M, up 64.00% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.51B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.61B and the low estimate is $1.38B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 44.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.