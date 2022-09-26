How is Trip.com Group Limited’s (NASDAQ: TCOM) stock expected to perform amid current market woes?

The price of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ: TCOM) closed at 25.99 in the last session, up 1.52% from day before closing price of $25.60. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.39 from its previous closing price. On the day, 6502511 shares were traded. TCOM reached its highest trading level at $26.43 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $25.38.

We take a closer look at TCOM’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.49 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.16.

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.65 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.09.

Over the past 52 weeks, TCOM has reached a high of $33.27, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $14.29. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 26.12, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 24.47.

According to the various share statistics, TCOM traded on average about 4.64M shares per day over the past 3-months and 4.7M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 647.87M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 637.46M. Insiders hold about 4.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 55.10% stake in the company. Shares short for TCOM as of Jul 14, 2022 were 12.3M with a Short Ratio of 3.07, compared to 12.19M on Jun 14, 2022.

