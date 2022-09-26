HZNP (Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company) stock is in for a key growth catalyst

As of close of business last night, Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company’s stock clocked out at 62.97, up 0.54% from its previous closing price of $62.63. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.34 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3676927 shares were traded. HZNP reached its highest trading level at $63.06 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $61.33.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of HZNP’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 7.62 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 10.72. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.80 and its Current Ratio is at 4.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.52 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.52.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On June 14, 2022, UBS started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $139.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 04 when Clayton Sean M. bought 745 shares for $66.67 per share. The transaction valued at 49,669 led to the insider holds 745 shares of the business.

Pasternak Andy sold 4,850 shares of HZNP for $400,483 on Jul 29. The EVP and Chief Business Officer now owns 34,047 shares after completing the transaction at $82.57 per share. On Jul 20, another insider, Thompson Elizabeth H.Z., who serves as the EVP, Research & Development of the company, sold 5,917 shares for $85.00 each. As a result, the insider received 502,945 and left with 6,969 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Horizon’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 19.45, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 11.84. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.07. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.78 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.93.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HZNP has reached a high of $120.54, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $57.84. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 68.42, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 89.32.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that HZNP traded 2.74M shares on average per day over the past three months and 2.92M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 230.02M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 227.91M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 94.00% stake in the company. Shares short for HZNP as of Jul 14, 2022 were 7.42M with a Short Ratio of 1.69, compared to 6.98M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.23% and a Short% of Float of 3.25%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 12 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.35 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.51 and a low estimate of $1.24, while EPS last year was $1.62. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.52, with high estimates of $1.67 and low estimates of $1.46.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $6.91 and $5.56 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.89. EPS for the following year is $7.14, with 15 analysts recommending between $8.61 and $6.36.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 12 analysts expect revenue to total $936.1M. It ranges from a high estimate of $956M to a low estimate of $916.3M. As of the current estimate, Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company’s year-ago sales were $832.55M, an estimated increase of 12.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 12 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.02B, an increase of 4.60% less than the figure of $12.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.05B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $995.16M.

A total of 15 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HZNP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.05B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.89B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.96B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.23B, up 22.80% from the average estimate. Based on 15 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.56B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.79B and the low estimate is $4.25B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 15.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.