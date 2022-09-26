I recommend waiting for a better discount before investing in NanoVibronix Inc. (NAOV).

After closing at $0.43 in the most recent trading day, NanoVibronix Inc. (NASDAQ: NAOV) closed at 0.54, up 25.17%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.1086 from its previous closing price. On the day, 14968129 shares were traded. NAOV reached its highest trading level at $0.5988 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.4512.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of NAOV by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.60 and its Current Ratio is at 3.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 15 when FASHEK CHRISTOPHER M bought 40,000 shares for $0.60 per share. The transaction valued at 23,828 led to the insider holds 75,000 shares of the business.

BROWN STEPHEN RUSSELL bought 4,000 shares of NAOV for $2,296 on Jun 14. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 4,000 shares after completing the transaction at $0.57 per share. On Jun 01, another insider, Cassirer Aurora, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 2,000 shares for $0.69 each. As a result, the insider paid 1,380 and bolstered with 2,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.05 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.60.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NAOV has reached a high of $2.21, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.42. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.5842, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.7562.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 141.09K shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.57M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 28.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 27.26M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 5.20% stake in the company. Shares short for NAOV as of Jul 14, 2022 were 416.48k with a Short Ratio of 1.67, compared to 289.55k on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.49% and a Short% of Float of 1.49%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 0 different market analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

1 analysts predict $150k in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $150k to a low estimate of $150k. As of the current estimate, NanoVibronix Inc.’s year-ago sales were $54k, an estimated increase of 177.80% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NAOV’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $630k, while the lowest revenue estimate was $630k, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $630k. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $318k, up 98.10% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.33M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.33M and the low estimate is $1.33M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 111.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.