I recommend waiting for a better discount before investing in NextDecade Corporation (NEXT).

The price of NextDecade Corporation (NASDAQ: NEXT) closed at 6.44 in the last session, down -3.88% from day before closing price of $6.70. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.26 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1101128 shares were traded. NEXT reached its highest trading level at $6.54 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.18.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at NEXT’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Stifel on July 28, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Hold and sets its target price to $6 from $4.50 previously.

On April 26, 2022, Stifel Downgraded its rating to Sell which previously was Hold and also upped its target price recommendation from $2 to $4.

Credit Suisse Downgraded its Outperform to Neutral on April 01, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $3 to $7.50.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NEXT has reached a high of $8.95, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.08. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 7.04, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.12.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, NEXT traded on average about 710.51K shares per day over the past 3-months and 854.31k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 126.31M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 119.86M. Insiders hold about 1.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 87.70% stake in the company. Shares short for NEXT as of Jul 14, 2022 were 3.75M with a Short Ratio of 4.80, compared to 2.69M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.92% and a Short% of Float of 7.93%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 3 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.08 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.06 and a low estimate of $-0.1, while EPS last year was $-0.09. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.04, with high estimates of $0.06 and low estimates of $-0.1.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.32 and $-0.39 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.35. EPS for the following year is $-0.43, with 2 analysts recommending between $-0.39 and $-0.48.