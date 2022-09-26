In spite of Altimmune Inc.’s (NASDAQ:ALT) recent upswing, most analysts remain bearish.

In the latest session, Altimmune Inc. (NASDAQ: ALT) closed at 12.37 down -7.34% from its previous closing price of $13.35. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.98 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2696105 shares were traded. ALT reached its highest trading level at $12.97 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $11.70.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Altimmune Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 14.10 and its Current Ratio is at 14.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On June 02, 2021, H.C. Wainwright started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $35.

On February 11, 2021, Guggenheim started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $36.Guggenheim initiated its Buy rating on February 11, 2021, with a $36 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 31 when Garg Vipin K sold 20,000 shares for $20.02 per share. The transaction valued at 400,322 led to the insider holds 236,797 shares of the business.

Garg Vipin K sold 15,000 shares of ALT for $225,890 on Aug 12. The President and CEO now owns 259,804 shares after completing the transaction at $15.06 per share. On Jul 05, another insider, Roberts M Scot, who serves as the Chief Scientific Officer of the company, sold 10,182 shares for $12.00 each. As a result, the insider received 122,184 and left with 8,305 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 187.00 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.02.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ALT has reached a high of $23.49, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.83. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 15.50, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 9.38.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, ALT has traded an average of 2.63M shares per day and 8M over the past ten days. A total of 47.50M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 46.72M. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 81.70% stake in the company. Shares short for ALT as of Jul 14, 2022 were 4.4M with a Short Ratio of 2.34, compared to 6.16M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 10.18% and a Short% of Float of 11.46%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 6 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.47 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.43 and a low estimate of $-0.56, while EPS last year was $-0.6. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.51, with high estimates of $-0.45 and low estimates of $-0.6.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-1.79 and $-2.2 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-1.96. EPS for the following year is $-2.27, with 7 analysts recommending between $-1.6 and $-3.99.