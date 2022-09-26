In spite of Azure Power Global Limited’s (NYSE:AZRE) recent upswing, most analysts remain bearish.

In the latest session, Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE: AZRE) closed at 5.81 down -10.75% from its previous closing price of $6.51. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.70 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1168702 shares were traded. AZRE reached its highest trading level at $6.72 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.58.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Azure Power Global Limited’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 0.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 5.08 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 3.91.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, RBC Capital Mkts on September 02, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Sector Perform and sets its target price to $5 from $34 previously.

On August 30, 2022, Credit Suisse Downgraded its rating to Underperform which previously was Outperform and also lowered its target price recommendation from $22 to $5.

HSBC Securities Upgraded its Hold to Buy on September 07, 2021, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $27.50.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.93 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.96.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AZRE has reached a high of $25.30, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.26. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 9.15, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 13.85.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, AZRE has traded an average of 764.02K shares per day and 1.42M over the past ten days. A total of 64.16M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 64.12M. Shares short for AZRE as of Jul 14, 2022 were 2M with a Short Ratio of 2.26, compared to 1.79M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.11% and a Short% of Float of 6.10%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 3 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.12 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.18 and a low estimate of $0.06, while EPS last year was $0.13. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.29, with high estimates of $0.37 and low estimates of $0.22.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.11 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.06. EPS for the following year is $0.76, with 4 analysts recommending between $1.09 and $0.38.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 3 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $71.52M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $75.97M to a low estimate of $69M. As of the current estimate, Azure Power Global Limited’s year-ago sales were $58.4M, an estimated increase of 22.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $79.94M, an increase of 41.30% over than the figure of $22.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $81.09M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $78.8M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AZRE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $251.25M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $227.01M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $243.72M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $208.3M, up 17.00% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $296.82M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $310.27M and the low estimate is $284.3M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 21.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.