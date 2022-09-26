In spite of PulteGroup Inc.’s (NYSE:PHM) recent upswing, most analysts remain bearish.

As of close of business last night, PulteGroup Inc.’s stock clocked out at 39.15, up 0.62% from its previous closing price of $38.91. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.24 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2625038 shares were traded. PHM reached its highest trading level at $39.27 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $38.23.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of PHM’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 13.59 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 21.27. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.32 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.26.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On July 27, 2022, BofA Securities Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy and also upped its target price recommendation from $41 to $48.

RBC Capital Mkts Downgraded its Outperform to Sector Perform on June 22, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $56 to $41.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 28 when Chadwick John J. sold 15,090 shares for $49.05 per share. The transaction valued at 740,119 led to the insider holds 82,590 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, PulteGroup’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 4.33, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 4.13. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.47. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.60 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.19.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PHM has reached a high of $58.09, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $35.03. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 42.16, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 45.62.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that PHM traded 2.34M shares on average per day over the past three months and 3.03M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 236.33M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 229.92M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 93.90% stake in the company. Shares short for PHM as of Jul 14, 2022 were 9.89M with a Short Ratio of 4.17, compared to 9.19M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.16% and a Short% of Float of 5.37%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.50, PHM has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.60. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.29%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.38%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.23. The current Payout Ratio is 6.40% for PHM, which recently paid a dividend on Oct 03, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Jun 08, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Sep 01, 2005 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 15 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.87 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $3.24 and a low estimate of $2.53, while EPS last year was $1.82. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $3.4, with high estimates of $3.92 and low estimates of $2.77.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $11.29 and $10.12 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $10.68. EPS for the following year is $10.17, with 16 analysts recommending between $11.76 and $7.67.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PHM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $17.19B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $16.25B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $16.88B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $13.93B, up 21.20% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $15.66B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $18.58B and the low estimate is $14.11B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -7.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.