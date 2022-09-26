In spite of Suzano S.A.’s (NYSE:SUZ) recent upswing, most analysts remain bearish.

As of close of business last night, Suzano S.A.’s stock clocked out at 8.09, down -6.04% from its previous closing price of $8.61. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.52 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1781187 shares were traded. SUZ reached its highest trading level at $8.30 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $8.00.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of SUZ’s stock, we examine its different ratios.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Suzano’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 4.73. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.25 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.45.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SUZ has reached a high of $12.68, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $8.06. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 8.90, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 10.28.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that SUZ traded 1.52M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.62M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 1.34B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.34B. Shares short for SUZ as of Jul 14, 2022 were 3.13M with a Short Ratio of 0.26, compared to 815.95k on Jun 14, 2022.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.10, SUZ has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.14. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.15%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.47%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 0 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.